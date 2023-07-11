Dipika Kakar Gets Emotional As She Brings Her Baby Boy Back Home From NICU: As A Mother...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently enjoying the parenthood phase. After welcoming their first child, the actress stayed in the hospital for almost 20 days as her little one was kept in the NICU. Recently, the couple dropped a vlog on their YouTube channel.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib ibrahim tied the knot in 2018.

In 2022, Dipika suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 21.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar return from hospital

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar expressed their happiness and relief after returning home from the hospital. The actress stated that there is a glow on her face despite being sleep depreived. She also revealed that both she and Shoaib haven't slept at all. As they entered their home, it was decorated with blue and white balloons. A cake with 'Boss Baby' written on it was placed on the table. The new parents were delighted to see the cake. They cut the cake and posed for the family photograph.

(Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were delighted after returning home with their baby boy| Image: Dipika Kakar/YouTube)

Dipika further shared that she is extremely overwhelmed after seeing the love and care her son is being showered with. She stated that her baby boy is very lucky as he is getting smothered with all the blessings and prayers. "As a mother, I can say thank you. All this wouldn't have been possible without my husband's support." While concluding the vlog, the couple shared that they will soon reveal their son's name but they won't show his face for some time as their elders have told them not to.

More about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. They hit off instantly and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2018. After suffering a miscarriage in 2022, they welcomed their first child on 21 June. However, the baby was kept in the NICU due to premature delivery.