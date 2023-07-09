Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's Baby Boy Discharged From NICU

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, popular Indian television actors, have shared a joyous update about their newborn baby boy. After spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to health concerns, their little one, affectionately called, ‘Chotu’, has been discharged from the NICU.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib got married on February 22, 2018.

They announced their pregnancy on 22nd January, 2023.

On 21st June, 2023, they welcomed their baby boy.

Shoaib’s gratitude and update on their baby’s progress

Shoaib took to social media to share the good news with their fans and followers. In an Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude for the prayers and support they received during this challenging time. Shoaib mentioned that although their baby boy still needs to remain in the hospital for a few more days under observation, he is doing well.

(Shoaib shared an update about his baby boy on Instagram stories | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Dipika reposted Shoaib's update on her own Instagram stories, expressing her happiness with praying and love emojis, further reinforcing their joy and relief at their baby's progress.

Premature baby receives specialised care in NICU

The couple had welcomed their premature baby on June 21, 2023. Shortly after the birth, the newborn was admitted to the NICU to receive specialised care. Shoaib had previously announced the arrival of their first child through an emotional Instagram story, requesting prayers for their little one’s well-being.

(Co-stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in February 2018 | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim)

Fans and well-wishers of the couple have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and continued prayers for the baby's quick recovery. The couple remains optimistic about their son's health and eagerly looks forward to the day when they can bring him home.

In another Instagram story, Shoaib shared his excitement about celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, a muslim festival, stating that it holds special significance for him this year. He expressed gratitude to Dipika, referring to her as his Eidi (a traditional gift given on Eid), for blessing him with their baby boy.