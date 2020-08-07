Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For "his Happiness"

Dipika Kakar recently celebrated her birthday on August 6. The actor’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim posted an adorable birthday wish for her ‘happiness’. Dipika Kakar’s husband shared a beautiful picture of the duo. He also penned a heartfelt note on Dipika Kakar's birthday.

Shoaib Ibrahim's heartfelt birthday wish for Dipika Kakar

In the picture, Shoaib Ibrahim is seen kissing Dipika Kakar on her head while she strikes a wide smile for the picture. Dipika Kakar wore an ethnic ensemble for her birthday while Shoaib Ibrahim kept it casual with an all-black look layered with a red jacket. Shoaib Ibrahim also wrote a cute birthday wish for his wife.

His note read, “I just want to make you happy. Because you are the reason for my happiness❤️

Happy birthday @ms.dipika 🤗❤️ I know main kuch bhi kar lu tumhare liye wo kam hi hoga, bas ek chhoti si koshish ki tumhare is birthday ko special banane ke liye. I hope main ummeed pe khara utra!!!Allah humesha khush rakhe 🤲”. Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's post on Dipika Kakar's birthday.

Dipika Kakar's birthday post

Dipika Kakar also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she posted pictures of her with her birthday cake. Dipika Kakar's birthday cake was baked by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In these pictures, she was seen donning a big smile with her birthday cake in front of her. The actor also wrote a thankyou note for her husband. Dipika Kakar wrote, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this 😍😅 Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me 😍😍😍😍........" [sic]

Dipika Kakar went live for her fans on her birthday

Dipika's birthday had Shoaib and his entire family surprise her with a cake and some lovely decorations at their home. The Sasural Simar Ka actor made sure to include her fans on this special day and interacted with them through a live chat session on Instagram. She thanked them for all the warm wishes and appreciation that they constantly bestow on her and her family. She also thanked her fans who started a birthday trend for her on Twitter wherein they had shared some rare as well as unseen pictures of the actor. She made sure to thank them for all their efforts. Dipika also revealed that Shoaib will also be preparing her favourite Italian dish on this special day which includes pasta, bread, garlic, and chicken.

