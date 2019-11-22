Dipika Kakar's Loved-up Post For Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Will Leave You In Awe

Dipika Kakar is an Indian television actor who gained fame after she played the lead role of Simar in one of the popular TV serials, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was widely appreciated for her role in the serial. Furthermore, a golden feather was added to her success when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 last year. She became the ultimate winner of the show and has been a fan-favourite. Dipika Kakar is married to television actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The actor often shares pictures on her social media showing affection for her beau. Recently, she posted a picture of them and wrote an adorable caption for her love.

Their social media PDA’s are adorable and definitely, the duo is giving major couple goals to her fans. Recently, Dipika shared a picture of both of them where they are posing cutely for the camera. The actor wrote beautiful words for Shoaib Ibrahim as part of her caption. She expressed her affection by writing some beautiful lines in Hindi. Dipika wrote that it is said that if you get the one you love the most, then the glow on your face is different. She also added that the glow on her face keeps increasing every day.

About the actor-

Dipika Kakar started her career with the TV serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She then appeared in the show, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. The actor was featured in the role of Simar for the show Sasural Simar ka, from 2011 to 2017. She also participated in the show Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim. She tied the knot with her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in February 2018. She was a part of Bigg Boss 12 in October 2018.

