Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Colour Coordinate In White, Fans Call Them 'cute'

Disha Parmar has been missing Rahul Vaidya since he left to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been sharing pictures with the singer and letting her fans know that she misses his presence. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures where they are seen colour coordinating in white. While sharing the picture, Disha just added a heart in the caption. The comment section is filled with their fans calling them "beautiful couple" as well as "Dishul" which is a mixture of their names. Check it out.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya colour coordinating in white

Earlier, Woh Apna Sa actor also uploaded the BTS from their recent music video Madhanya. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a pink bridal lehenga while Rahul Vaidya can be seen donning a cream and beige sherwani. The Madhanya song, which released on April 18, has already received over 15 million views on YouTube. Disha shared the photos with the caption, "Some of my favourite Behind the Scene pictures from #Madhanya shoot".

Fans have been pouring love for the song and have been speculating that the couple will be getting married soon as they were seen dressed up in wedding attire. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, the music of Madhanya has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. In the video, Disha and Rahul play a married couple and it follows the day of their wedding. Check out the BTS pictures.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The reality show that is filled with various tasks is set to release its 11th season. The contestants have already left for Cape Town to shoot for the show. Last year, Nia Sharma took home the trophy and this year it will be interesting to see who will finish all the deadly tasks to become the winner. 12 names from the film and TV industry have been finalised for the show. The final contestant list includes Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

