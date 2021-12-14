Disha Parmar Feels 'elated' To Participate In 'KBC 13'; Promises Cute Little Surprise

One of the most beloved reality shows on television, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, is nearing the end of its 13th season. Apart from fulfilling several dreams of common people, the show has also entertained the audience with its weekend episodes featuring notable celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and more. Marking the end of its run for this season, the show decided to invite some of the most popular faces of television industry.

Disha Parmar on KBC 13

The final week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 featured Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar along with renowned TV host Maniesh Paul and actors Additi Gupta and Chandni Sharma as guests. The same was confirmed by Disha Parmar who could not contain her excitement over participating in the show as she shared a few glimpses of the episode on her social media handle. The 29-year-old actor wore a simple traditional attire to get on the hot seat in front of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In the pictures shared by the actor, guests were seen partaking in fun activities like making chapatis on the stage. Her caption read, ''This Feeling was so Surreal!😍😍 So Elated that I could be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Finale Week. Don’t forget to Catch me on tonight’s episode along with the lovelies @manieshpaul @additigupta @aslichandni and off course THE @amitabhbachchan 🤩🤩'' Furthermore, the actor asked her fans to watch for a 'cute little surprise' in the episode by writing, ''(Also there’s a cute little surprise too)''.

On the other hand, Maniesh Paul shared his experience of being featured in the final week of KBC 13 which is hosted by the actor who inspired him. He wrote, ''Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti…from MALVIYA NAGAR NEW DELHI to the HOT SEAT in front of the man who inspired me to be in the city of dreams @amitabhbachchan sir Yes im a fanboy for life!! Super excited for this one …do watch us on @sonytvofficial tomorrow for a special episode of #kaunbanegacrorepati at 9 pm…the good thing is its for a good cause…all my winnings from the episode will go to @khushiyaanorg. Toh deviyon aur sajjanno milte hain kal…''

Image: Instagram/@dishaparmar