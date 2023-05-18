Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Announce Pregnancy With A Sweet 'Mummy And Daddy' Post

Television couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their first pregnancy on Thursday. The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a picture of themselves twinning in black. Rahul was seen with a slate in his hand with "Mummy & Daddy" written on it. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress flaunted her baby bump and posed with a bright smile alongside her husband.

In the caption, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!" Their friends from the TV industry extended their well wishes to the couple in the comments section. Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Varun Sood, Aly Goni all congratulated the parents-to-be. Rahul, when he featured in a reality TV show, expressed his love for Disha. They got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. Now they are set to welcome their first baby. In the sweet post, there were images of the to-be born baby, as seen in the ultrasound machine. The couple will surely be looking forward to this new phase in their lives.

Disha Parmar to return in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

On the work front, Disha Parmar recently confirmed her return on the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Nakuul Mehta. The couple shared the first glimpse of their look in the show. It featured a montage of photos, in which they can be seen reading a script, enjoying their coffee date, striking a goofy pose and making Korean finger hearts. Nakuul looked handsome in a white shirt teamed with a blue waistcoat, matching pants a blazer. His blazer had a green and yellow pocket square. Disha, on the other side, opted for an orange kurta black pants, and jhumkas. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mehta wrote, "Cause they said Achhe Lagte Hain."