Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar Confirm Their Return In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 With Photos

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have joined the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. They confirmed their return to the show. The duo shared the first glimpse of their look in the show.

Nakuul took to social media and shared a video. It was a montage of photos. In one of the photos, they can be seen reading a script. In another photo, they can be seen enjoying their coffee date. While in one of the photos, they striked a goofy pose, in another one, they made Korean finger hearts. The actors sported their OG on-screen looks. Nakuul looked handsome in a white shirt teamed with a blue waistcoat, matching pants a blazer. His blazer had a green and yellow pocket square. Disha, on the other side, opted for an orange kurta black pants, and jhumkas. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mehta wrote, "Cause they said Achhe Lagte Hain." Take a look at the video below:

Nakuul Mehta on returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nakuul Mehta said that he wasn't shocked when he got a call from the makers as he saw how people had reacted when they quit the show. He said, "I felt it was the right thing to do. It didn't take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity. It's a show I take great pride in. The new season will be an absolutely new story with a new world while keeping the heart and soul the same."

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar played the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They left the show after the generation leap as they weren't keen on aging on-screen. The actors share a close bond with each other. They did their first show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Since then, their friendship is going strong.