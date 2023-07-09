Disha Parmar Reveals Rahul Vaidya's Reaction To Her 'unplanned' Pregnancy

Disha Parmar recently attended an event in Mumbai. During it, the actress interacted with the media. She opened up about her pregnancy and Rahul Vaidya's reaction to the same..

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya exchanged wedding vows on July 16, 2021.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May this year.

The actress is currently in her second trimester.

Disha Parmar says Rahul Vaidya will be a hands-on father

Disha Parmar revealed she and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya hadn't planned the baby and that it came as a surprise to both of them. The actress said that she broke the news to Rahul while he was away for work in Goa. He was happy and excited about becoming a father. She added that she had video-called him to share the news.

(Disha Parmar revealed that her pregnancy was 'unplanned' | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

She emphasised that Rahul has always expressed his love for children. He has also been vocal about his desire to have kids. She further highlighted his dedication and support throughout their journey. He makes it a point to accompany her to the hospital and even plans her appointments.

She said, "He was surprised because this wasn't planned, honestly. This came out of nowhere, and he was working and was for a show somewhere in Goa, and I video-called him to tell him. He was very happy, he has always loved kids. So, I think he will be a hands-on father."

(Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy in May this year | Image: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Disha Pamar, Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy on social media on May 19. The couple shared a picture where they were twinning in black outfits, holding a black slate that read 'Mummy Daddy.' They also shared a sonogram picture and video, providing a glimpse of their unborn baby. The actress expressed her excitement by addressing the couple as "Mummy Daddy to be" and shared the news with their fans. Their friends from the industry and fans showered them with love.