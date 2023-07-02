Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Who Attacked Pregnant Disha Parmar For 'stepping Out'

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to welcome their first child together. However, the couple's recent outing led to a lot of negative commentary on social media. While Disha faced criticism, Rahul expressed his discontent with the trolls and called them out for their hurtful comments.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May this year.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress is currently in her second trimester.

Pregnant Disha Parmar's trolled for outfit choice

Disha Parmar, who is currently pregnant with her first child, became the target of online trolls after being spotted on a public outing with her husband Rahul Vaidya. A section of social media users specifically questioned her decision to step out during her pregnancy and went as far as to comment on her choice of clothing. She was called out for wearing a tight dress that "accentuated her baby bump".

During the outing, Disha opted for a black dress, while Rahul kept it cool in a blue denim and jacket and an orange T-shirt. The actress' growing baby bump was visible in the photos.

Rahul Vaidya comes out in his wife's support

Rahul Vaidya quicky came to his wife's defense and slammed the trolls on social media. Expressing his disappointment, the singer took to social media to school those who made derogatory comments about his wife. In a statement, he condemned the trolls for their insensitivity and reminded them of the importance of empathy and respect. "Comments are horrible sometimes...Pregnant women can't step out ??!!," he wrote. He accompanied his message with an angry face emoji.

(Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar married on July 16, 2021 | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

His response to the trolls garnered widespread attention and support from fans and well-wishers. In his message, Rahul emphasised the need for empathy over negativity, especially during such a joyous time for the couple. He urged people to be mindful of their words and understand the impact they can have on someone's mental and emotional well-being.