Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Grace Cover Of 'Fitvilla' For 5th Anniversary

One of the leading actresses of the television Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya got married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Since then the couple has never ceased to amaze their fans with their chemistry online. Adding more to the list, the actors are now celebrating their fifth anniversary in a special way.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya aka Mr & Mrs Fab

Touted as one of the most beloved couples on Television, Divyanka's love story with Vivek Dahiya was nothing short of a television fairytale s they both met on the sets of their popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and instantly fell in love with each other. Married in 2016, the couple is now celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and they took to their social media to share a glimpse into their celebration.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram to announce the special issue of the Fitvilla magazine featuring the couple on their cover page. In honour of the five years together, the magazine dedicated a full month to the couple. She wrote, 'Full month dedicated to 5th Anniversary 😁😉 Catch Mr. & Mrs. Dahiya on the cover this month 💞'. The cover described the couple as 'Fit and Fab together and giving them the title of 'Mr & Mrs Fab'.

Netizens' reaction to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram post

The crowd-favourite couple had several fans swooning over their magazine picture. Many fans commented 'beautiful' and 'stunning couple' while fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One fan also complimented the actors' glow in the picture.

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

More on Mr & Mrs Dahiya's 5th wedding anniversary

After including their fans in their wedding anniversary celebration, the couples set out on a road trip to spend quality time with each other. Taking to his social media, Vivek Dahiya shared goofy pictures of the couple enjoying a burger in their car. The actor wrote in the caption, 'Ready, steady, po! .. and the road trip commences!'. They also dedicated doting Instagram posts to each on their anniversary while sharing loving images. Vivek wrote, 'Continue being the awesome YOU which makes it easier being ME.' while Divyanka wrote, 'Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me'.

IMAGE- VIVEK DAHIYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.