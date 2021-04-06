Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya On Weekend Lockdown In Maharashtra: 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aai'

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently commented on the ongoing weekend lockdown imposed by Maharashtra Government till April 30. On April 6, the television star took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of herself, while following Maharashtra lockdown and staying indoors. Talking about Maharashtra lockdown due to COVID-19, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aai! Maharashtra in Lockdown again (I recall your story again)".

Divyanka Tripathi on Maharashtra Lockdown

As seen in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a comfy indoor look. She wore an off-white cotton top and paired the top ensemble with a blue skirt. Styling her hair in a chic plaid hairband hairdo, Divyanka Tripathi opted for a nude makeup look for this candid shot. Here, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is seen sitting near her window, behind her sofa chairs and around her plants.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Divyanka Tripathi were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "And your pictures uffff..... Maar hi dalo humko...ðŸ¤§ðŸ¤§ Love you" (you will kill me). Some other fans' comments read as "gorgeous", "beautiful" and many similar compliments. Another fan account commented, "Drop dead gorgeous literallyy dying while seeing this pic of yours love love my cutieepieeeeDrop dead gorgeous literallyy dying while see this pic of yours love love my cutieepieeee". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Maharashtra lockdown guidelines

Section 144 to be imposed in the state during daytime between 7 AM and 8 PM.

Night curfew between 8 PM and 7 AM.

Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centers, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies,

Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, alll Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions.

Gardens, Chowpatys and seashores would be closed down completely between 8 PM and 7 AM.

Only essential services shops like grocery, pharmaceutical shops, vegetable shops would be open. Shop owners and workers in essential commodities and emergency shops need to ensure their vaccination as per GOI criteria

Other shops, malls, market places would be closed down till April 30th 2021.

All kind of transport would remain functional. In auto-rickshaws, one driver and two passengers are allowed and in taxis, 50 per cent capacity.

Bus drivers, conductors and other staff need to complete their vaccination as per GOI criteria and need to carry Corona negative certification with them.

Private offices must implement work from home except for offices like Banks, Stock Market, Insurance, Medical shops, Mediclaim related offices, telecom offices as well as local disaster management offices, power utilities, water supply offices would function uninterrupted.

Government offices to work with 50 per cent staff.

Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes to be closed. All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed and the staff at these places need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria.

All religious places shut for devotees except its staff.

Restaurants and bars to be totally closed down with takeaway service open.

Street hawkers will be allowed to do their business between 7 AM and 8 PM

E-commerce service to remain open but the company must ensure vaccination of staff giving home delivery as per GOI criteria.

Newspapers printing and distribution to remain uninterrupted but hawkers and newspaper vendors need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria.

Industries and the manufacturing sector will function uninterrupted.

Film shooting can continue but shooting that includes crowd shots should not be taken and staff must carry COVID negative certificate.

Construction workers are required to stay at construction sites, but any worker if infected with Covid-19 can’t be removed from the job. Contractors must give them sick leave and full-day wages.

Schools, colleges would remain closed with an exception of examinations of 10th and 12th. Private coaching classes would remain closed down. All staff are advised to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria.

If more than five patients are found, the building or society would be declared a containment zone.

All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people.

