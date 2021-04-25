Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals What Is The Best Time For Going To The Gym As Per Her

Yeh Hai Mohabattein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian Television fraternity. She slowly and steadily rose to fame after having played a myriad of characters since her small-screen debut. Not too long ago, the actor had revealed her fitness mantra as well as her ideal time for working out. Read on to know more about her.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on the best time to work out:

As per her interview with the officials at Pinkvilla, dated March 29, 2019, which detailed almost each and every aspect of her fitness routine, a section that touched upon the ideal time for her to go to the weights room revealed that she will go to the gym during any time of the day. However, she did opine that ideally, one must go to the gym in the morning. She can also be heard saying that morning workouts aren't exactly practical for her due to her erratic hours as an actor. But, one must try to aim for a morning session whenever possible. Additional details regarding Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fitness regime include ingesting a lot of water in the morning and drinking green juice as well, in order to get rid of all the toxins. The Pinkvilla report which also expanded on the interview said that she begins eating by around 10 in the morning.

A peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram:

A little bit about Divyanka Tripathi:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is majorly known for playing Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye, in which she participated along with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, who she has been married to since 8th July, 2016. Divyanka's husband, Vivek Dahiya is also an actor who is known for his stint in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Qayamaat Ki Raat and Kavach, amongst others. The list of Divyanka Tripathi's shows includes the likes of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, F.I.R. and Chotti Bahu, amongst others. Currently, she can be seen as Chef Nithya Sharma in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, also starring Rajeev Khandelwal.