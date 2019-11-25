Divyanka Tripathi: Here Are Some Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Actor From Her Instagram Page

Divyanka Tripathi, the popular television celebrity, who plays the most well-known character of ‘Ishi Maa’ in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ is ruling the TV industry. The star began her acting career on television with the serial ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, and later achieved massive stardom through'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. She was also a part of the eighth season of 'Nach Baliye' with her husband. The actor is also very famous for her style files and fashion statements. She has worn a lot of gowns and posted the pictures on her Instagram handle. So, here are some stunning gown looks of Divyanka Tripathi from her social media page.

Here are some beautiful Divyanka Tripathi gown looks to get inspiration from-

1. Divyanka is looking stunning in this shimmery White gown

2. The actor is looking beautiful in this baby-pink princess gown.

3. Divyanka is looking awesome in this golden, shimmery and sequin gown.

4. Blue colour floral and golden patchwork gown is worn by Divyanka in this post.

5. Divyanka is looking adorable in this black flare and floor-length gown.

6. The pink shimmery gown is stunning and she looks beautiful in it.

7. In the below picture, Divyanka is wearing a red flare gown that is giving out major style goals.

8. The pink colour sequin ball gown is worn by the beautiful TV actor.

9. White colour heavy diamond and patchwork gown is the prettiest one she is wearing.

10. The actor is stunning in her dark green colour ruffle gown.

