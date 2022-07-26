Divyanka Tripathi Hits Back At Trolls For Body Shaming Her; Calls Them 'mentally Ugly'

Television celebrity Divyanka Tripathi addressed trolls on social media for their objectionable comments on her body, calling her 'fat' and asking if 'she's pregnant'. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame shared a dance video of her alongside a powerful note championing body positivity and asking these concerned netizens to 'change their mindset'.

Divyanka mentioned some of the nasty comments verbatim in her caption, adding that she won't adhere to people's whims and fancies about looking a certain way. The actor said such 'idiots' should be ashamed of having no 'sensitivity and sensibility' on social media, adding that she has now blocked some of them. Fellow TV actors like Vahbbiz Dorabje, Ruhanika Dhawan and more hailed Divyanka for being so strong.

Divyanka Tripathi gives befitting reply to trolls

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 26, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a video of her dancing effortlessly and wrote, "Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- "I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mindset!”

She continued, "I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED." Concluding her note, Divyanka said she has blocked these people and added, "If they are nasty, I'm devilish."

Rooting for her in the comments section was actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, who told Divyanka to keep being herself and happy. Even her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ruhanika Dhawan wrote, "You go girl you’re beautiful and inspiring."

Divyanka has to her credit shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIVYANKATRIPATHIDAHIYA)