Divyanka Tripathi Reflects On How Empowered Was 'Ishita' From 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

Divyanka Tripathi is known for playing the role of Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the daily soap named Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video that consisted of multiple clips from the show. In her caption, she wrote about how empowered 'Ishita' was. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

Divyanka Tripathi reflects on how empowered 'Ishita' was

Taking to Instagram stories, Divyanka shared a video that consisted of a montage of slaps from the show. One can see her slapping various people in the compilation clip. This video was created by one of her Fanclubs. In her caption, she wrote, “In retrospect… Ishita was an exceptionally empowered woman!” adding a tongue-out emoji.

More about Divyanka Tripathi's serial

Divyanka Tripathi's serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a family drama that aired from December 2013 to December 2019 on Star Plus. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast included Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles. In December 2019, a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein was launched. The spin-off stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi.

The show was initially based on Manju Kapur's novel named Custody. It initially depicted the story of Divyanka and Karan who loved each other and faced several issues in their relationship. They try to overcome those obstacles and hope to strengthen their bond.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi started her career as an anchor on All India Radio in Bhopal. She was also crowned as Miss Bhopal. She made her acting debut in telefilms for Doordarshan. The actor gained recognition for playing the dual role of Vidya and Divya in Zee TV's drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

She appeared in shows such as Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and more. She also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye 8 with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple emerged as the winner of the show. Later, she hosted the singing reality show named The Voice 3 which aired on Star Plus.

