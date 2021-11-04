Diwali 2021: Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna & Other Celebs Stun At Ekta Kapoor's Party

Celebrating Diwali 2021 in style, Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday night hosted a Diwali party at her residence. Celebrities include television stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and others were in attendance. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan also made an appearance at the party and was seen stunning the Indian traditional party wear look like the others present at the festivities.

Ekta Kapoor’s celebrity-studded party seem to be a great one as pictures and videos of the Diwali bash shared by the guests have been doing rounds on social media. In photos shared by celebrities, Ibrahim Ali Khan could be seen posing with Srishti Behl Arya and a few others donning a black kurta with silver embroidery while Srishti is seen in a white suit. Meanwhile, Ekta chose a black and pink outfit for the party she hosted.

Celebrities shine at Ekta Kapoor's diwali party

Ibrahim Ali Khan posed with several guests at the party looking stunning in traditional wear. Meanwhile, TV star Karishma Tanna looked a stunner in pink. Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra also posed for the party. Mandira Bedi looked elegant as always at the party while Hina Khan and Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in Gagra Cholis. Take a look at the photos from the Diwali party.

Ekta Kapoor kicked off the Diwali celebrations earlier on Sunday with an intimate gathering at her house. She was seen with several of her close friends and family. Meanwhile, the soap opera and film producer is all set to travel to Delhi next week to receive her Padma Shri award.

Ekta Kapoor will be present at the award ceremony on November 8 to receive the prestigious award. In an earlier statement, Ekta had told media that she was ‘overwhelmed and emotional’ by the Padma Shri award. “As I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled,” she had said. Speaking after the award announcement, which happened last year, Ekta had recollected her journey through the industry and said thanked her audiences for the love she received.

Image: Instagram