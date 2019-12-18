'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' Season 2 Confirmed; Show To Go On Air After 3 Years

Writer and producer Dilip Jha hopes to recreate the magic of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste as he announced the second season of the show. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste gained a lot of fame amongst the audience, the writer-producer hopes that the second season of the show hopes to do just that. Jha was initially a writer, but he turned producer for the television show that was aired in 2016. The show stars Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul in pivotal roles.

Jha took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of the clap used during the filming of the show. He also revealed that shooting of the television show has already begun in Bhopal. The picture he shared received a huge response from the fans who added that they have been waiting for the show. Many said that they are a big fan of the show and added that they cannot wait for the show to be on air.

Jha revealed the reason behind bringing the show back for a second season. He said that the response that the show received was very overwhelming and the reason behind bringing the show was just that. The love that the fans have for the show made him bring the show back for a second season. Talking about the new season, Jha revealed that this time the show will have a brand new cast. The show will also have a different twist to it.

Talking more about the second season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Jha said that the entire show will be shot in Bhopal. Though he didn’t reveal who the new cast is, he complimented the cast saying that the team of actors is very talented and further said the creatives and technical team is also very talented.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2 is being directed by Jai Basantu Singh, who Jha stated is a good friend of his. He also said that he has previously worked with the director on a different project. The show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2 is made under the banner of Bindu Moving Images. The television show will air on Sony Entertainment Television, and it is being creatively produced by Jha along with Studio NEXT.

