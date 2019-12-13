Best TV Shows Of The Decade From Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To CID

Daily soaps have always been one of the major sources of entertainment for Indian households. Multiple daily soaps have been loved by the audiences which have broken records and also have notable mentions in the Guinness World Records. Some of the shows also air in foreign countries and people equally love watching these shows as much as the Indian audience. Multiple shows have been running for more than a decade and still have not lost the relevance for viewers and fans and still, till date keeps them up close to their television sets. Hence, here are some of the best TV shows of the decade which are thoroughly enjoyed by their viewers:

1) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hands down one of the longest-running, most-loved sitcoms in the history of Indian television shows. The show has been running for more than a decade now as the first episode of the show aired on July 28 2008. The show broadcasts on Sab TV on 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

2) CID

One of the other longest-running television series of India, CID has been entertaining its audience for around two decades until its last episode which aired on October 27, 2018. The Indian police procedural television series' first episode aired on January 21, 1998, and was quick to rule over millions of hearts across the country. The show broadcasted on Sony TV and also got into both the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness Book of World Records on 7 November 2004 for its record-breaking single-shot episode of 111 minutes which aired on November 7, 2004.

3) The Naagin franchise

The whole Naagin franchise with three successful seasons and fourth season premiering soon, the show has been ranking in terms of its TRP. The first episode of the first season aired on November 1, 2015, on Colors on weekends. The fantasy drama series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The fourth season of Naagin will premiere on December 14, 2019.

