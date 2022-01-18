Ekta Kapoor recently shared pictures with her industry friends through a video on her social media handle. Many popular TV faces like Anita Hassanandani, Sanaya Irani, Riddhima, and others could be seen in the Instagram Reels video. This is not the first time, the popular television producer often shares glimpses from her get together with her industry friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor celebrated friendship as she uploaded a Reels video, which features some of her close friends, including Anita Hassanandani, Sanaya Irani, Ridhima Pandit, Ridhi Dogra, and a few more. The video has a beautiful reprise song Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more. She captioned the post, "Veered for life❤️", with Anita reacting, "cutie". Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani also shared a picture of the same group, with a red heart in the caption.

Fans showered love on the producer's post which can be proved from the comments section. A fan wrote, "Beautiful personalities in one picture, all the best for everything in life and stay safe and healthy Good Luck forever". Others wrote, "So pretty faces 🤩🔥🔥", "Besties", "Beautiful pictures mam❤️❤️❤️". Some even dropped red heart emojis.

Ekta Kapoor on the work front

Last year on Colors most popular reality show Bigg Boss, producer Ekta Kapoor announced the comeback of Naagin 6 with more exciting twists and turns. And now living up to the commitment, the makers of the show have treated fans with a short teaser that appears to be promising and very different from all other seasons of Naagin. The official page of Colors Tv taking to their Instagram handle dropped the teaser and captioned the post as -"Iss Badalti Duniya Ka Rang Dekh, Laut Rahi hai Woh Jiska Sabko Hai Intezaar!".

The earlier five seasons of this supernatural fantasy show has always created a buzz in the Television industry and has been a fan favourite as it stars Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and others in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor