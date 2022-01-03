Naagin 6 New Promo: Ekta Kapoor's Show Back With Teaser For Season 6; Watch

It is good news for Naagin fans, as the much-awaited show is returning with its sixth season. Last year, on Colors most popular reality, show Bigg Boss, producer Ekta Kapoor announced the comeback of Naagin 6 with more exciting twists and turns. And now living up to the commitment, the makers of the show have treated fans with a short teaser that appears to be promising and very different from all other seasons of Naagin.

Naagin 6 Teaser

The official page of Colors Tv taking to their Instagram handle dropped the teaser and captioned the post as -"Iss Badalti Duniya Ka Rang Dekh, Laut Rahi hai Woh Jiska Sabko Hai Intezaar!".Here take a look at the teaser-

In the teaser of Naagin 6, we can hear the orator talking about the progressions that the world has gone through in 2019. It alludes to the Covid-19 pandemic and how it changed lives. Similarly, Naagin has also undergone several changes and this season is going to be different from all other Naagin seasons.

In the popular reality show, BiggBoss Ekta Kapoor dropped hints about who is going to be the lead actress in Naagin 6 and she said that the actor's initial alphabet starts with 'M'.And since then fans are speculating that it is Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 fame Mahek Chahal, however, no official announcement has been made on this by neither the makers of the show nor the actors.

The earlier five seasons of this supernatural fantasy show has always created a buzz in the Tv industry and was a fan favourite, it stars Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and others in the lead roles.

IMAGE: EKTAKAPOOR/COLORS TV INSTAGRAM