Ekta Kapoor Excited To See Herself On TV, Says "Look Maaaa I’m Now On Tv"

On June 23, 2021, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself using an Instagram filter which made it look like she was on TV. She went on to joke about how she was finally on TV, and how happy that made her. Her fans and followers said that she looked beautiful and that they loved her. Some of them went on to say that the television queen was on TV. Ekta Kapoor went on to point out to her mother that she was finally on TV.

Ekta Kapoor finds herself on TV

Ekta Kapoor captioned the post "Look maaaa I’m now on tv🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 #tainutvpewekha #cartelnights #withtheangres #theangre’s". Her fans and followers noted the irony in her saying that since they said that she was the queen of television. Most of the comments said that she was hilarious and that she looked lovely. Kapoor's photo has over 10 thousand likes, within a few hours that it was posted.

Ekta Kapoor's TV Shows and movies

As of now, Ekta Kapoor has four tv shows that are on air, which includes Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Molkki. Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, and Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, both have been airing on Zee TV since April 2014, and July 2017, respectively. While Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Abrar Qazi has been running on Star Plus since December 2019, Molkki starring Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay has been running on Colors TV since November 2020. She has also produced the upcoming Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi starring Rohit Suchanti, and Aishwarya Khare which will start airing on 5 July 2021. In the year 2021, Ekta Kapoor had five web series, all of which were released on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji. These shows include Bang Baang, Crashh, The Married Woman, His Storyy, and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Ekta Kapoor had produced the 2021 Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait which released on Netflix. The movie also starred Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, and Sayani Gupta in notable roles. Ekta will also be producing the upcoming Hindi movie Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 11, February 2021. Apart from this, Kapoor will also be producing two films called Kurein, and Goodbye, the details for which will be out soon. IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

