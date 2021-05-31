Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Scary Viral Video Of 'alien-like' Creature Spotted In Jharkhand

A scary video of a strange-looking figure walking around the streets of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, surfaced on social media and has become the topic of discussion amongst netizens. TV czarina Ekta Kapoor also reposted a snippet of the same on her Instagram wall and reacted to this news. She penned that this "incident is dam scary for those who sleep alone" followed by a ghost emoji. As per reports, this strange figure was spotted by the locals in the vicinity. While a bunch of netizens assumed that it's an 'alien', many also went on to call the clipping 'fake'. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote, "It's a zombie."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ekta Kapoor celebrated 10 years of her successful television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. To mark the victory, the makers dropped a special video which not only had glimpses and snippets from the show but also had segments of the actors and creators, who spoke about their emotions and experience. Ekta wrote, “Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard this this morning so much love was experienced in this one! An ode to mature love! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris and the whole team.” “Heartiest congratulations! So many people behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware were a part of it,” read Gautam Hegde's comment. Whereas, Harneet Singh, Jaswir Kaur, Jaswir Kaur, Vee Kapoor, among many others dropped hearts.

A few days ago, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer had sent prayers and love to everyone who's battling crisis during the pandemic. She had posted a series of edited selfies and had written, "Mostly me editing n then landing up deleting it, anyways prayers and love to all." She also announced the new series titled Broken But Beautiful Season 3 and remarked that Rumi and Agastya's love story is all that people need to watch. The new show stars Sidharth Shukla alongside Sonia Rathee. Fans in huge numbers expressed excitement to watch the gripping new love story with a new pair altogether.

