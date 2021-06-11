Ekta Kapoor Unveils 'Puncch Beat' Season 2 Trailer, Assures Fans Of A Dark Twist

Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, and others are all set to return to ALTBalaji's Puncch Beat world as "Rosewoodians" in its highly-anticipated second season. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor recently surprised fans by treating them with the much-awaited trailer of Puncch Beat season 2. The trailer of the romantic drama web series assured netizens some "tales of Dosti-Yaari, piping hot romance aur ek dark twist".

Ekta Kapoor shares Puncch Beat 2 trailer and announces its release date

Over two years after its original season premiered on ALTBalaji, the release of the popular series Puncch Beat's second season is just around the corner. After teasing the release of its trailer on social media a couple of days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor finally unveiled the Puncch Beat 2 trailer on her Instagram handle on June 11, 2021. While unveiling the trailer of this Priyank Sharma-starrer, Ekta also wrote, "The Rosewoodians return with the tales of dosti-yaari, piping hot romance aur ek dark twist! But what’s gonna happen jab yeh rivalry ka competition turns deadly? #PuncchBeat Season 2 streaming 27th June on @ALTBalaji".

Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post below

As seen in the trailer, the rivalry between Priyank Sharma's Rahat Sharma and Siddharth Sharma's Ranbir Chowdhary continues to grow as the former is declared as the new head boy of Rosewood High, Dehradun. Along with them, actor Samyukta Hegde has also joined the cast of Puncch Beat 2 and is shown to play an ally of Ranbir in the web series' trailer. This season around, the makers have also added a crime twist to its storyline as a murder mystery looms over Rosewood High.

Alongside Priyank, Siddharth & Samyuta, Puncch Beat 2's cast also boasts of Akshay Chaubey, Harshita Gaur, Khushi Joshi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Walia, Kajol Tyagi, Sindhuja Turlapati, Rana Rushad and Mrinmai Kolwalkar among others. Ahead of its trailer release, Ekta Kapoor had shared a teaser of Puncch Beat 2 and revealed that Vikas Gupta is not a part of this season. She wrote, Aisaaaaa college kaun nahi jayegaaa! Our most successful youth franchise is here! I Will miss @lostboyjourney this season".

Furthermore, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms also assured viewers of an adrenaline rush with Puncch Beat season 2. She added, "Drama, Relationship goals, New friendships, More rivalries and a rush of adrenaline awaits you at Rosewood High with a dark twist. Be prepared to remain on the edge of your seats!" Take a look:

IMAGE: SIDDHARTH SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

