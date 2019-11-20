Ellen DeGeneres Surprises A Lesbian Couple After Their Parents Disapprove Of Their Wedding

Ellen DeGeneres is winning hearts online after she surprised a lesbian couple, one of whose parents disapproved of their relationship. Kate Austin tweeted beautiful pictures from their engagement by the stunning Eiffel Tower. But their wedding was not approved of by Kate's parents. Kate shared pictures of their engagement and she mentioned in the caption that her parents are not going to attend the wedding because they do not like her being gay. She also added that she needed someone to walk her down the aisle and also someone for the father/daughter dance. In the end, she also invited Ellen to join the couple for their wedding.

hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f — kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019

Kate requested Ellen and Chrissy Teigen if they could be present on their wedding for the rituals that are supposed to be performed by Kate's parents. The tweet was strong enough to go viral and caught everyone's attention. People responded to the tweet offering to attend the couple's wedding and even showed love and support to the couple. Ellen responded to the video saying "See you tomorrow" as she invited the couple to her famous talk show, The Ellen Show.

The show aired on November 19 and featured the Kate and Sarah. Ellen, at the end of the show, said that she would not be able to make it to the wedding. Then, she gifted them a cardboard cutout of herself which had a moving arm and also had a tissue in its hand.

Ellen also surprised the couple with a big gift that was behind the door. As the gift box was unwrapped, the couple's family and friends came running to celebrate with the couple. Since Kate had already proposed to Sarah at the Eiffel Tower earlier, this time Sarah decided to go down on one knee and propose to Kate in the presence of their family and friends as well as their role model Ellen. The episode ended with Ellen surprising the couple with a $25000 cheque.

