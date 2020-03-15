Ellen Pompeo Thanks Doctors As 'Grey's Anatomy' Postpones Production Amid COVID 19 Scare

The makers of "Grey's Anatomy" have suspended the production of the show for "at least two weeks" in the wake of the coronavirus spread. ABC, the network behind the long-running popular medical drama, released the letter announcing that production on the series will be postponed, effective immediately, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The development comes days after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, and James D Parriott said in a joint statement.

Grey's lead star Ellen Pompeo took to her Instagram handle and in a video thanked doctors and nurses for dealing with coronavirus. She said, "This is my nurses and doctors and all the health-care workers appreciation post. Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks. So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock."

The makers said they will keep the team informed about any update as and when they come in. "Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other," they added.

Previously, TV shows such as "Riverdale", "The Morning Show", among others have put their production on hold.

(With PTI inputs)

