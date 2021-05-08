Elon Musk Poses With Singer Miley Cyrus On 'Saturday Night Live' Sets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to host the popular late-night stand-up show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) on May 8. The SpaceX founder will be accompanied by singer Miley Cyrus, making her sixth SNL appearance.

The news of his hosting SNL comes in the wake of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docking with the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

In the past, the 49-year-old business magnate has appeared on shows, usually as a voice actor, including "The Simpsons", "The Big Bang Theory", and "Rick and Morty", it said.

Musk and Cyrus along with Cecily Strong, SNL's cast member since 2012, recently vowed to 'behave well' in a promotional video for SNL's mother's day episode

After the announcement of Elon Musk was made official on April 24 by SNL, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla received backlash from netizens and a few cast members alike. In a recent commercial for the SNL's episode, Elon Musk was seen in an all-black ensemble wearing a leather jacket, black shirt, and tied a bandana around his face as an alternative face-mask for Covid-19 precaution. The South Africa-born Business Magnate indirectly addressed the controversy about his appearance and he says, "Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I may do".

Miley Cyrus was seen clad in a red dress but her vast red boa muffler was the highlight of her outfit and she wore a black mask. She then asked, "Same here. Rules? No thanks!". Cecily Strong, dressed in a black silk outfit, reminded them it will be a mother's day episode and said "It’s also the Mother’s Day show so your moms are going to be here". The Wrecking Ballsinger said right away "Forget what I said" and Musk added "Fine, we’ll be good… ish". The SNLInstagram page captioned the commercial "ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS. THIS SATURDAY".

