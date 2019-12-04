Eminem Reignites Feud With Iggy Azalea In Griselda’s Track Bang

Eminem is among the most popular artists around the world. He is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive, film producer, and actor. Called as the “Rap God,” he recently reignited the Iggy Azalea feud in a track. Read to know more.

Eminem reignites Iggy Azalea feud:

Rappers are known for their lyrical digs, and Eminem has returned to a familiar target: Iggy Azalea. She is a rapper, singer, songwriter, model, and music video director. The slam occurs on a track from Griselda’s new album What Would China Gunna Go (WWCD), named Bang. The song features Eminem. In the verse from the track, Eminem lists all of the people he should be compared to and also those who he should not be compared to. Iggy Azalea appears in the second category, according to the rapper.

Eminem’s lyrics in the song read: “Compare me to Manson, Marilyn or Charles / Compare me to Nas, Biggie, or Pac. Do not compare me to that Iggy b***h or all this f*****g Milli Vanilli hip hop." The artist then references Meek Mill’s probation battle and Nick Minaj. He raps: "Compare me to Meek, big wheelies get popped / One by one, compare 'em to scabs, I'm picking them off / They're going home to f**k Nicki Minaj / Aw, compare me to Diggity-Das / I'm hickity-hitting it raw / In the trailer park."

Eminem vs Iggy Azalea

This is not the first time Eminem dissed the artist. In his 2018 track Killshot, he stated: "You ain't never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay/ Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy h*e, you about to really blow." Initially, the song was Eminem's response to Machine Gun Kelly's Rap Devil. Iggy responded with a series of tweets.

Iggy Azalea’s response tweet

She continued: "One of the greatest to do it, I'm NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a cr*tch." "Also let's talk about why it's lazy now, but wasn't in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme [sic]."

However, Iggy has not said anything about the recent diss by Eminem.

