Emmy Awards 2020: A Complete List Of All The Winners Who Won Big At The Virtual Ceremony

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Award was held on Sunday evening and many shows like Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek swept away awards in different categories. Hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards 2020 were held virtually this year due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, due to which, there was no red carpet or live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins. More so, Zendaya became the youngest star at 24 to receive an award for her work in Euphoria. Take a look at the complete list of winners here:
Also Read | Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC; Secures Vacant Dominant Positions Before China
Complete list of Emmys awards winners
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Jeremy Irons – for his role in Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman - for his role in Bad Education
- Paul Mescal - for his role in Normal People
- Jeremy Pope - for his role in Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo - for his role in I Know This Much Is True
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett – for her role in Mrs. America
- Shira Haas– for her role in Unorthodox
- Regina King – for her role in Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer – for her role in Self Made
- Kerry Washington – for her role in Little Fires Everywhere
WINNER- Regina King
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Dylan McDermott for Hollywood
- Jim Parsons for Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo for Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr. for Watchmen
Winner- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Holland Taylor for Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba for Mrs America
- Margo Martindale for Mrs America
- Tracey Ullman for Mrs. America
- Toni Collette for Unbelievable
- Jean Smart for Watchmen
Winner- Uzo Aduba
Also Read | India, Maldives Will Support Each Other In Fight Against Health, Economic Impact Of COVID-19: Modi
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
- Don Cheadle for Black Monday
- Ted Danson for The Good Place
- Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek
- Ramy Youssef for Ramy
Winner- Eugene Levy
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate for Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me
- Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae for Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Winner- Catherine O'Hara
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher for Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper for The Good Place
- Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Mahershala Ali for Ramy
- Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek
Winner- Dan Levy
Also Read | Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC; Secures Vacant Dominant Positions Before China
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Betty Gilpin for GLOW
- D'Arcy Carden for The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji for Insecure
- Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy for Schitt's Creek
Winner- Annie Murphy
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman for Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
- Steve Carell for The Morning Show
- Brian Cox for Succession
- Billy Porter for Pose
- Jeremy Strong for Succession
Winner- Jeremy Strong
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman for The Crown
- Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Winner- Zendaya
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun for Succession
- Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
- Jeffrey Wright for Westworld
Winner- Bradley Whitford
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Laura Dern for Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
- Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale
- Fiona Shaw for Killing Eve
- Julia Garner for Ozark *WINNER
- Sarah Snook for Succession
- Thandie Newton for Westworld
Winner- Julia Garner
Outstanding reality/competition series
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding variety talk series
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Winner- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series
- Little Fires Everywhere. America"
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Winner- Watchmen
Outstanding comedy series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt's Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Winner- Schitt's Creek
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Winner- Succession
Also Read | India, Maldives Will Support Each Other In Fight Against Health, Economic Impact Of COVID-19: Modi
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.