Emmy Awards 2020: A Complete List Of All The Winners Who Won Big At The Virtual Ceremony

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Award was held on Sunday evening and many shows like Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek swept away awards in different categories. Hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards 2020 were held virtually this year due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, due to which, there was no red carpet or live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins. More so, Zendaya became the youngest star at 24 to receive an award for her work in Euphoria. Take a look at the complete list of winners here:

Also Read | Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC; Secures Vacant Dominant Positions Before China

Complete list of Emmys awards winners

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons – for his role in Watchmen

Hugh Jackman - for his role in Bad Education

Paul Mescal - for his role in Normal People

Jeremy Pope - for his role in Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo - for his role in I Know This Much Is True

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett – for her role in Mrs. America

Shira Haas– for her role in Unorthodox

Regina King – for her role in Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – for her role in Self Made

Kerry Washington – for her role in Little Fires Everywhere

WINNER- Regina King

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott for Hollywood

Jim Parsons for Hollywood

Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen

Jovan Adepo for Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr. for Watchmen

Winner- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor for Hollywood

Uzo Aduba for Mrs America

Margo Martindale for Mrs America

Tracey Ullman for Mrs. America

Toni Collette for Unbelievable

Jean Smart for Watchmen

Winner- Uzo Aduba

Also Read | India, Maldives Will Support Each Other In Fight Against Health, Economic Impact Of COVID-19: Modi

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Don Cheadle for Black Monday

Ted Danson for The Good Place

Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Winner- Eugene Levy

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae for Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Winner- Catherine O'Hara

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper for The Good Place

Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mahershala Ali for Ramy

Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek

Winner- Dan Levy

Also Read | Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC; Secures Vacant Dominant Positions Before China

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin for GLOW

D'Arcy Carden for The Good Place

Yvonne Orji for Insecure

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy for Schitt's Creek

Winner- Annie Murphy

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Steve Carell for The Morning Show

Brian Cox for Succession

Billy Porter for Pose

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Winner- Jeremy Strong

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozark

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Winner- Zendaya

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun for Succession

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

Jeffrey Wright for Westworld

Winner- Bradley Whitford

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern for Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw for Killing Eve

Julia Garner for Ozark *WINNER

Sarah Snook for Succession

Thandie Newton for Westworld

Winner- Julia Garner

Outstanding reality/competition series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding variety talk series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Winner- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere. America"

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Winner- Watchmen

Outstanding comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Winner- Schitt's Creek

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Winner- Succession

Also Read | India, Maldives Will Support Each Other In Fight Against Health, Economic Impact Of COVID-19: Modi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.