Emmy Awards 2020: A Complete List Of All The Winners Who Won Big At The Virtual Ceremony

Here is a complete list of all the winners who won massive at Emmy Awards 2020. The list includes names like Regina King, Zendaya and Catherine O'Hara.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Award was held on Sunday evening and many shows like Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek swept away awards in different categories. Hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards 2020 were held virtually this year due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, due to which, there was no red carpet or live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins. More so, Zendaya became the youngest star at 24 to receive an award for her work in Euphoria. Take a look at the complete list of winners here:

Complete list of Emmys awards winners 

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Jeremy Irons – for his role in Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman - for his role in Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal - for his role in Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope - for his role in Hollywood
  • Mark Ruffalo - for his role in I Know This Much Is True 

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Cate Blanchett – for her role in Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas– for her role in Unorthodox
  • Regina King – for her role in Watchmen 
  • Octavia Spencer – for her role in Self Made
  • Kerry Washington – for her role in Little Fires Everywhere

WINNER- Regina King

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Dylan McDermott for Hollywood
  • Jim Parsons for Hollywood
  • Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen
  • Jovan Adepo for Watchmen
  • Louis Gossett Jr. for Watchmen

Winner- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Holland Taylor for Hollywood
  • Uzo Aduba for Mrs America 
  • Margo Martindale for Mrs America
  • Tracey Ullman for Mrs. America
  • Toni Collette for Unbelievable
  • Jean Smart for Watchmen

Winner- Uzo Aduba

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle for Black Monday
  • Ted Danson for The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek
  • Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Winner- Eugene Levy

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Christina Applegate for Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me
  • Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae for Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Winner- Catherine O'Hara

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Andre Braugher for Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • William Jackson Harper for The Good Place
  • Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Mahershala Ali for Ramy
  • Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek

Winner- Dan Levy

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Betty Gilpin for GLOW
  • D'Arcy Carden for The Good Place
  • Yvonne Orji for Insecure
  • Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live
  • Annie Murphy for Schitt's Creek

Winner- Annie Murphy

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Jason Bateman for Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
  • Steve Carell for The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox for Succession
  • Billy Porter for Pose
  • Jeremy Strong for Succession

Winner- Jeremy Strong

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman for The Crown
  • Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney for Ozark
  • Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Winner- Zendaya

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul
  • Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale
  • Billy Crudup for The Morning Show 
  • Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
  • Nicholas Braun for Succession
  • Kieran Culkin for Succession
  • Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
  • Jeffrey Wright for Westworld

Winner-  Bradley Whitford

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Laura Dern for Big Little Lies
  • Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
  • Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale
  • Fiona Shaw for Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner for Ozark *WINNER
  • Sarah Snook for Succession
  • Thandie Newton for Westworld

Winner- Julia Garner

Outstanding reality/competition series

  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul's Drag Race 
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race 

Outstanding variety talk series

  • Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
  • Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Winner- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

Outstanding Limited Series

  • Little Fires Everywhere. America"
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen

Winner-  Watchmen

Outstanding comedy series

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt's Creek 
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Winner- Schitt's Creek 

Outstanding drama series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession

Winner- Succession

