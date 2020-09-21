Indian Army Occupies 6 New Heights At LAC; Secures Vacant Dominant Positions Before China

The Indian Army has occupied six new major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last three weeks amid the ongoing conflict with the Chinese PLA in the Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI reported.

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," top government sources told the news agency.

These hill features were lying inactive and the Indian Army occupied them before the PLA could capture the dominating heights. At present our troops have an edge over the adversary in those areas, they added.

Foiling the Chinese Army's attempt to occupy greater heights led to the firing of bullets in the air on three occasions from the northern and southern banks of Pangong lake, reports said. It was clarified that the Black Top and the Helmet Top hill features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the heights occupied by our troops are on the LAC in Indian territory.

After the Indian Army occupied new heights, the Chinese Army deployed around 3,000 additional troops including its infantry and armoured troops near the Rezang la and Recehen La heights. The Moldo garrison of the PLA has also been fully activated with additional troops in the last few weeks.

India’s ongoing standoff with China

After the Chinese aggression, the Indian security forces are working in close coordination and conducting operations under the watch of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane.

India and China have been engaged in major standoff near the Panging Tso lake and several other friction points from Sub Sector North to the Chushul area of Ladakh.

India changed the rules of engagement of not using weapons during clashes with China after the PLA deviously ambushed Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley and martyred 20 jawans in June, this year, sustaining an unmentioned number of casualties as well, which may be as high as 35.

