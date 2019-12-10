Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna's Saree Game In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Erica Fernandes, playing the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is currently basking in success, as the serial has been reportedly topping all the charts. The characters Anurag and Prerna have been receiving immense love from the audience. Erica Fernandes, who is also a makeup influencer and travel blogger, has been lauded for her sartorial choices. The actor often sports a variety of sarees on-screen, that speak volumes of her exquisite choices. Have a look at Prerna's best sarees.

Erica Fernandes' best on-screen sarees

In the first week of December, Erica shared a cute video with Parth Samthaan while promoting a social platform. Donning a pastel orange saree, she danced on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with her co-star. With a contrasting coloured blouse, Erica's attire defined elegance.

Erica Fernandes sported a bright red saree with floral patches on it for one of her shoots. She went onto wear minimal makeup, and light accessories. Leaving her hair naturally open, Erica looked perfect.

In the next picture, Erica is seen sporting a red floral saree again, but with a darker shade. Her sleeveless blouse added more glam to her overall attire. She completed her look with a quirky sling bag.

Earlier this year, Erica Fernandes shared a fun BTS video with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. Donning a netted red saree again, Erica went for a high neat bun. With a dainty pair of earrings, her attire looked classy.

This year in August, The Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and team jetted off to Switzerland to shoot one of their scenes. Prerna donned a series of sarees while shooting in the Swiss Alps. Have a look.

