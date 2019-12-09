The Debate
Farhan Akhtar To Remake Hit American Thriller 'Phone Booth'?

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar is expected to be seen in the remake of the hit American Thriller Phone Booth. The film is still under discussion, read ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
farhan akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, with several hits like Dil Dhadakne Do and Rock On!!. The actor has been knowing for doing experimental roles and giving his best performance. The actor is currently working on Toofan a fictional story of a boxer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Farhan Akhtar, to remake American thriller 'Phone Booth'? 

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Give #CoupleGoals As They Head For Cryotherapy; Watch

He is also expected to be involved in the remake of the classic American thriller film Phone Booth. The film, however, had a remake made earlier in 2010 by the name of Knock Out. The film starred Irrfan, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was directed by Mani Shankar and went on to become a hit. The original makers of the film had to face a legal battle through the process of filming, however now Farhan and team are planning to make the movie with the same name.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's New Project; A Biopic Of India's Einstien 'Vashisth Narayan Singh'

A leading news daily's website mentioned that the film was initialled planned to have a remake made by FOX. In the remake, Saif Ali Khan was considered to play the lead role but due to reasons unknown the project never took off. Now Farhan is considered to play the lead in the film, it is unclear if the actor will stick to the original story or bring out a different variation. The film, however, is confirmed by him.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Doesn't Need A 'toothpaste Brand' Thanks To Shibani Dandekar

The actor is still in talks with his team about the story and other details. The portal also mentioned that Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite Farhan, however, this hasn’t received a formal confirmation. Currently, the actor is focused on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan where he will be seen playing a boxer. Half of the film is said to be completed and the production for the second half will begin soon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Also Read | Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar, Other Actors Who Are Part Of Rock Bands

 

 

