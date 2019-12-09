Farhan Akhtar To Remake Hit American Thriller 'Phone Booth'?

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, with several hits like Dil Dhadakne Do and Rock On!!. The actor has been knowing for doing experimental roles and giving his best performance. The actor is currently working on Toofan a fictional story of a boxer.

Farhan Akhtar, to remake American thriller 'Phone Booth'?

He is also expected to be involved in the remake of the classic American thriller film Phone Booth. The film, however, had a remake made earlier in 2010 by the name of Knock Out. The film starred Irrfan, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was directed by Mani Shankar and went on to become a hit. The original makers of the film had to face a legal battle through the process of filming, however now Farhan and team are planning to make the movie with the same name.

A leading news daily's website mentioned that the film was initialled planned to have a remake made by FOX. In the remake, Saif Ali Khan was considered to play the lead role but due to reasons unknown the project never took off. Now Farhan is considered to play the lead in the film, it is unclear if the actor will stick to the original story or bring out a different variation. The film, however, is confirmed by him.

The actor is still in talks with his team about the story and other details. The portal also mentioned that Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite Farhan, however, this hasn’t received a formal confirmation. Currently, the actor is focused on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan where he will be seen playing a boxer. Half of the film is said to be completed and the production for the second half will begin soon.

