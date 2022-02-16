Erica Fernandes Bags Dadasaheb Phalke International Fest Award; Exclaims, 'It's An Honour'

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards is being held this Sunday and numerous winners are set to take home trophies. The awards show has been recognising the talent in the TV industry and web series, apart from the film categories. This year, Erica Fernandes has been adjudged one of the winners, and the actor was over the moon over the achievement.

She won the honour for her work in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani and bagged the Best Actress award. She termed it as 'an honour' to receive the award for the character that was close to her, and for which she had worked hard. Erica also was overwhelmed with the love that came her way following the award win.

Erica Fernandes bags Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award

In the photos she posted on Instagram, Erica was dressed for the occasion in black when she went to collect her award in a shimmering lehenga. She struck a pose with her trophy and was all smiles.

Her loved ones seem to have arranged a celebration for her win, as cakes with the name of the award and other words like 'Miss Boss' were written on them. It also seemed that many of her loved ones, including fans, arrived to celebrate the occasion with her. They brought a bouquet of flowers for her and she cut the cake with them too.

In her caption, the 28-year-old wrote that the award felt like an 'honour' and 'worthwhile' because the character Sonakshi was close to her heart. She shared that she had put her 'efforts, heart and soul' into shaping the character, with the help of her director and co-actors.

She wrote that as a child she was told that it was in one's own hands on how to make use of the opportunity to showcase her talent, and that no one could 'make or break it.'

Erica stated that it had started as excitement for her, which turned into enthusiasm, which became 'anxiety' when she received the award.

She stated the experience of seeing her family, friends and members of her society being excited and proud about her was overwhelming for her. Erica conveyed her gratitude for the blessings and love she received.

Erica Fernandes in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Though Erica started her career with South films, it was Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, alongside Shaheer Sheikh that turned out to be her claim to fame. She starred in two seasons of the show in 2016-17 and became immensely popular.

The show returned this year and was screened from July to November. The appreciation from her fans continued