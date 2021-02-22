Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: List Of Winners Who Bagged Trophies

Quick links:
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards was aired live on ZEE5 on February 20, 2021. The aim of the function was to honour those who had performed outstandingly in films and television in the past year. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously awarded the Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Actor. Best Actor Male and Female (popular choice) went to Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone respectively.
The event was hosted by television actor and host Jay Bhanushali. Some of the Bollywood stars who were present there were Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Sushmita Sen and Bobby Deol. Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aditi Sharma were a few stars from the television world who graced the occasion and were award recipients as well. Here is the complete list of the awardees of the prestigious awards.
