Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: List Of Winners Who Bagged Trophies

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards was aired live on ZEE5 on February 20, 2021. The aim of the function was to honour those who had performed outstandingly in films and television in the past year. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously awarded the Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Actor. Best Actor Male and Female (popular choice) went to Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone respectively.

The event was hosted by television actor and host Jay Bhanushali. Some of the Bollywood stars who were present there were Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Sushmita Sen and Bobby Deol. Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aditi Sharma were a few stars from the television world who graced the occasion and were award recipients as well. Here is the complete list of the awardees of the prestigious awards.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards winners full list

Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan

Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase

Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

