Erica Fernandes Channels Her Inner Supergirl To Thank Fans For Birthday Wishes

Television actress Erica Fernandes recently celebrated her 28th birthday on 7th May. Her Instagram recently featured a post through which the actress thanked all her fans and followers for her birthday wishes. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress was seen channelling her inner supergirl in her latest post.

Erica Fernandes thanks fans for their wishes

In the photo, the actress could be seen wearing blue denim shorts and a red cropped top with a dark blue cape. Erica topped off her look with a heavy matching blue colour headgear and was also seen holding a sword. The actress channelled her inner super girl through her attire. Erica wrote, "She grew to be who she is today . Thanks a ton for all the love and wishes. Means a lot" as she shared her photo.

On the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday, her fans decided to support 1000 underprivileged people and fed them food. The actress acknowledged the good deeds of her fans and tweeted that she was extremely proud of her fans and that they made her day. The actress in her tweet wrote, "You’ll always make me feel so proud of the things you’ll do celebrate my birthday. Y'all definitely made my day".

You’ll always make me feel so proud of the things you’ll do celebrate my birthday. 🙏🏻 you’ll definitely made my day ! #ejfians https://t.co/2Ljlmds60F — Erica J Fernandes (@IamEJF) May 7, 2021

Friends and fans react to Erica Fernandes's Instagram post

Friends and fan quickly reacted to Erica Fernandes's post and filled the comments section. Television actress Surbhi Jyoti left a comment on the actress' post and gave her birthday blessings. Most of the fans wished the actress on her birthday. One fan wrote, "Happy birthday supergirl, we love you tons".

A quick look at Erica Fernandes' career

Erica Fernandes gained popularity for her role in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, the actress played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. The show also featured actor Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role opposite Erica. The duo's on-screen chemistry was loved by the viewers of the show. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 popular soap opera with the same name. Erica played the title role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan. The show also featured actors like Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in recurring roles. The actress also has her own Youtube channel where she shares various videos related to lifestyle and also gives tips and tricks related to makeup and beauty.

