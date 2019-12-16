Erica Fernandes' Most Stunning Looks From 2019 That You Must Check Out

Erica Fernandes is an Indian actor and model known for her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also known for her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica made her debut with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi portraying the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

The actor was ranked 3rd in a list of the Top 20 Most Desirable Women of Indian Television in 2018, by a leading publication. She also held back on her studies and flourished in her modelling career. Erica is an all-round actor with sharp looks and incredible skillset, which makes her perfect for modelling as well. She is also known for her distinctive style and fashion sense. Erica is also quite active on social media. Let’s check out some of her best looks of 2019 before the year ends.

Erica Fernandes' looks

These pictures are with her adorable golden retriever Champ. Erica's golden retriever is her companion at all times. She also shares a special bond with her furry friend.

Erica did this photoshoot all by herself and it looks great. The talented actor can be seen pulling off black with minimum effort. Erica's sharp features go well with her entire look, making her look simple but elegant.

