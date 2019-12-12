Erica Fernandes: Quirky Bindi Looks Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor

Erica Fernandes is a TV actor and well-known model famous for her role as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the hit show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica continues to receive fame with her current role as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes, in an early age, took part in pageants like Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011 and others. She was also part of many films before she ventured into the TV world. The actor is not just known for her performances but her killer looks too. Listed below are some of Erica Fernandes' best bindi looks.

Bindi looks of Erica Fernandes on Instagram

Erica Fernandes nails the bindi look with this stunning red avatar. She throws on a huge red bindi on her forehead with some chunky jewelry. Her hair and makeup are done to perfection. Erica ensures to look bold with her voluminous curls and sharp looks.

The charm of the colour black never runs out. Erica Fernandes looks determined to steal hearts with her bold avatar. Erica keeps the spotlight on the huge black bindi. She tied her hair in a ponytail along with nude makeup. Erica completes her look with some Indian jewelry.

Another stunning black bindi look by Erica Fernandes. She looks chic with her nude makeup and high ponytail. She dons simple Indian jewelry and ensures to keep her look dramatic with her large black bindi on her forehead.

