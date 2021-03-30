Erica Fernandes On Embracing Fame: 'I Tend To Look At Positives More Than Negatives'

Television actor Erica Fernandes became a household name post portraying the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Shaikh. In a recent interview, the actor shared she isn’t afraid to embrace fame anymore. While doing so, Erica also explained how the showbiz world has made her more "confident and capable".

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the actor was asked about her views on fame, Erica quickly tackled the question enunciating that she tends to look more at the positive aspects rather than the negatives. She confirmed that fame doesn’t scare her anymore and it has happened only because of the "love, respect and admiration" that audiences have showered her with. According to her, it's "just amazing" to embrace it all.

Erica Fernandes also spoke about her growth and how she has evolved in the past years both as a person and an actor. As per the star, the growth has procured her the best things be it on a personal or professional level. During the same interaction, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor revealed how she feels about losing herself in the chaotic world of showbiz. The actor opined that the thought of losing herself on screens have passed her mind on several occasions.

However, she constantly reminds herself that there is nothing superior than being "grounded, humble and importantly keeping her feet on the ground". She further added that she has discovered a lot about herself post joining the entertainment industry. She was unsure about how capable she was as a performer and entertainer before entering the showbiz world.

Initially, even Erica was surprised to see her "confidence and determination" towards acting. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor continued to say that being in the industry has boosted her confidence to a whole new level. Being an actor has helped her gain clarity on the exact path she wanted to walk on. Further on the television fraternity has widened her thought process by giving her a new approach to look for the avenue she decides to be a part of.

