Erica Fernandes Sings 'Say May Name' On Instagram, Fans In Awe Of Actor

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is a woman of many talents. She has always entertained fans with her amazing performance in the TV show. Apart from that the actor also is a fitness freak, a dancer and a singer too.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes sings 'Say My Name'

In a recent video, the actor was seen singing the hit song Say My Name by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin. The actor was singing Bebe Rexha’s part of the song and fans were extremely surprised to discover Erica’s talent. Many fans praised her for her singing talent and were awestruck.

She posted the video after a long time which kept the fans waiting. Erica is frequent on social media and often posts things from her daily life. Her workout or her attire for an event, she keeps her fans updated on her social media handles. She was also recently awarded with the Golden play button for crossing over a million subscribers on YouTube. The actor currently has over two million followers on Instagram. She is quite social due to which she has earned herself a massive following on social media.

Apart from the usual things, Erica is also popular for her fashion sense among her fans. She often posts videos related to beauty and lifestyle on her YouTube channel. On Instagram, she posts pictures of her dresses and the various experimentations she does with them. Erica is also an avid traveller and loves to explore the world. Be it the wonderful sea or the city, she travels often and posts pictures and videos from her travel as well.

