Erica Fernandes' Recent Video On 'forgetting Her Ghagra' Will Leave You In Splits

Erica Fernandes plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, opposite Parth Samthaan. She has become a social sensation as she keeps posting videos and photographs while updating fans about her personal and professional whereabouts. Erica’s mischievous and vivacious side on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is seen in most of the videos shared by her co-stars. Speaking of which, her recent fun-video with her crew will leave you in splits

Erica Fernandes posts a fun video from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

On Sunday, November 24, Erica put up some fun-videos with her crew. In the first video, Erica, with her fake baby bump, is seen grooving to the beats of Hawa Hawai, and Ghoomar. She also performed The Bala challenge. Ekta Kapoor has left her comments on Erica’s post. Once again on Monday, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared another fun-video with her fans on Instagram. In it, one of her team members calls her as the shot is ready, to which, Erica very boldly comes forward and tells them that she is ready for the shot. The climax of the video shows that Erica Fernandes has forgotten to wear her ghagra. She calls out Debuda and says, “Please get my ghagra and baby.” Have a look at the video here.

On the professional front, Erica Fernandes' serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is garnering massive attention from the audience for its daily dose of drama. In the recent episode of November 25, Ronit came back with another vicious plan. Shivani confronted Prerna and told her that she saw Ronit. While we saw Anurag’s attempts to save Prerna's life, a furious Komolika held Ronit at gunpoint.

