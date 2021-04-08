Erica Fernandes Shares Skincare Tips To Follow Before Makeup; Watch Here

Apart from leading some of the most loved shows on television, actor Erica Fernandes also engages with her fans through fashion, make-up and lifestyle tips on her social media accounts. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared what she does before applying makeup on her face that helps her in making it look better. Scroll down to have a look at the tips that Erica had to share.

Erica Fernandes shares skincare tips to follow before makeup

The actor shared her new updated makeup routine in a post on her Instagram feed on April 8, 2021. The post had snippets from her latest YouTube video that contain her "prep step" before she does her makeup including a series of facial massaging exercises, and as the actor mentions, these make a major difference.

As the video ends, it mentions that the complete routine and procedure of these exercises in detail can be found on her YouTube channel. Along with the video, Erica wrote in her caption, “Do this before your makeup and see the difference. A prep step I do before my makeup. Watch the complete video on my YouTube channel. Link in my bio”. The post has more than 36k likes since it was shared on the social media platform. The actor is receiving some major love from her fans and followers in the comments under the post, take a look at some of them here.

Erica Fernandes on the work front

The actor was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan. The show premiered on September 25, 2018, and was based on the 2001 soap opera of the same name. It aired its last episode on October 3, 2020, after a two-year run.

The actor rose to popularity after she featured in the Sony Television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The show had a year and a half long run, starting on February 29, 2016, and ending on November 3, 2017. According to reports in Bollywood Bubble, the show is said to be renewed for a third season, which will stream on SonyLIV.

Promo Image Source: Erica Fernandes' Instagram

