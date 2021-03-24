Erica Fernandes Shares Throwback Photos From Maldives Trip; Says 'Miss This Morning Sun'

Erica Fernandes recently took to Instagram to share a set of pictures and videos of her Maldives trip. The post that she shared was a throwback from the times when she posed at a poolside next to an ocean. The actor looked gorgeous in a set of multicoloured bikini and in her caption, she wrote about missing the morning sun.

Erica Fernandes misses the morning sun

On Instagram, Erica posted a set of pictures in which she was seen having a gala time at one of the beaches in the Maldives. The actor was seen posing in the water under the blue sky against the backdrop of the ocean. She donned a multicoloured bikini and accessorized her look with a matching hairband and a white hat. She wore a pair of white earrings, some western bangles, and multiple neckpieces. She captioned her post by writing, “Miss this morning sun. Outfit by @papadontpreachbyshubhika Bracelet @minerali_store Neckpiece by @bijouxbypriya Outfit courtesy @shrushti_216.” Fans were in awe with her post and couldn’t stop dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at Erica Fernandes' photos below.

Earlier, she posted a clip in which she can be seen posing on a bridge. She wore a summer frock and captioned her post by writing, “The best feeling comes from being one with nature. That's when you feel happy, calm, Light and positive. I guess i need another dose of calm before I step into the chaos.” Adding her outfit details. Take a look at the post below.

A few days ago, Erica dropped yet another post enjoying at the waterside. She wore a rainbow-coloured, above knee length, backless frock that had flowers from the neck to the waist. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she paired her look with peacock green earrings. She opted for pink lipstick and flashed a smile towards the camera. She captioned her post by writing, “I feel like a fruit loop.” She also mentioned the details of her outfit and more. Check out the clip and the picture below.

Promo Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

