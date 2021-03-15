Erica Fernandes Stuns In Navy Blue Swimsuit As Actor Enjoys Short Getaway In Karjat

Erica Fernandes escaped to Karjat for a short getaway and has been sharing many glimpses of her holiday. On Sunday, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a series of pics in a navy blue swimsuit while she enjoyed the summer heat. In one of the pics, she flaunted her back, whereas, in another image, she relaxed by the pool. Fernandes ditched a caption for the post. In no time, fans flooded the comments section with love and her pics went viral on the image-sharing platform. “Oh my god, hotness overloaded,” read a user’s comment on the post.

Erica stuns in a blue monokini

Earlier, Erica Fernandes shared another post from the same location in which she sported a loose abstract printed coat. The actor opted for the beachy waves hairstyle and wore bold makeup. She teamed her outfit with matte black pencil heels. Sonya Ayodhya wrote, “Love this look”. Meanwhile, sharing another look of herself from the same photoshoot, Erica mentioned that she has been quite a few times asked about her off-screen personality during interviews.

“Who is Erica off-screen?”, is what she hears from people all the time, wrote the actor in her note. She penned down her thoughts and wrote, "And this is my answer. I am that person who knows how to post on social media regularly and still live a life one doesn’t know much about. In a world where social media has made us so eager to show and tell, there is always beauty in privacy. Everything isn’t meant to be displayed. It is perfectly fine to also keep things to yourself, for yourself, making it yours, very private and personal. Think about it."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the music album titled Juda Kar Diya, alongside Harshad Chopda. In the video, Harshad breaks down after he loses Erica in a plane crash and then recollects all the memories he spent with her. The emotional number is sung by Stebin Ben and is composed by Sanjeev and Ajay. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Erica and Harshad shared many BTS pics and videos that garnered massive love from the audience.