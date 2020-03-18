The Debate
Hema Malini Once Slept During A Phone Call With Dharmendra, Reveals Isha Deol

Television News

Hema Malini, along with Esha Deol, was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, Esha Deol narrated a funny incident of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Hema Malini

Bollywood actor Hema Malini and Esha Deol will appear on Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The actors will reportedly be attending the show to promote Esha's new book- Amma Mia. The makers of the show posted a video where Esha Deol narrates an incident from the past when Hema Malini fell asleep during a romantic conversation with Dharmendra. Here is all you need to know.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Hema Malini and Esha Deol on The Kapil Sharma Show 

A video of Hema Malini and Esha Deol's time from The Kapil Sharma Show was posted on social media. The video starts with Kapil Sharma praising Hema Malini and Esha Deol for choosing peculiar names for their children. After which he gets curious to know if Dharmendra has cooked any Punjabi Dish for Hema Malini. She reveals that Dharmendra has not, but he loves to have idli and sambhar. 

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma mocked Esha Deol for not being a talker. He even narrated an incident from the past, when Esha Deol asked her friend to talk to her husband because she was tired of talking for long. To which, Esha reveals an incident from Hema Malini and Dharmendra's past. She revealed that once Hema Malini slept during a romantic conversation with Dharmendra. She exclaimed that she is just like Hema Malini, who prefers to talk less. 

Check out the video here: 

