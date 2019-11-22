F.R.I.E.N.D.S. | The Top Five Episodes From The Show That Fans Would Love To Watch

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is an American television series. The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, that aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. With an ensemble cast, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in Manhattan, NewYork City. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was amongst the most popular television sitcoms and was the highest-rated TRP shows, at the time. It is, to date, loved by the fans and is a good way to get good laughter. Throughout the ten seasons, audiences experienced the love, heartache, and hilarity of the Central Perk gang, along with the changing cultural tides and countless A-list guest-star appearances. It all ended with viewers saying goodbye to characters with a very heavy heart, as they felt like real-life friends. Here are the five best episodes F.R.I.E.N.D.S.. Take a look-

Five best episodes from the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The one where no one’s ready

Almost like an episode of FOX’s 24, this episode takes place in the span of 20 minutes. Specifically, 20 minutes in which Ross is urging the gang to get dressed and be ready to attend a benefit event where he is about to give a speech. In between all the chaos, Joey puts on all of Chandler’s clothes at once in an attempt to hyperbolically impersonate his roommate, Monica sends Richard a ‘breezy’ message after breaking up with him. Also, Rachel gets upset at Ross for raising his voice at her.

The one with the resolutions

In this episode, the six of them decide on a resolution each for a new year. Everyone’s resolutions conflict as each member of the gang find it difficult to stick to their resolution. Most notably, Rachel finds out about Monica and Chandler but has resolved not to gossip. Also, Ross’s vow to do things he’s never done in 1999, leads him to wearing hot, sticky leather pants on a first date. After he’s unable to get his pants back on, he combines water, baby powder, and lotion into a paste to aid him in guiding the leather up his legs. All of this results in a hilarious laugh riot.

The one with Ross’ tan

This episode employs comedic game at the expense of Ross, and it works fabulously. Ross gets a spray tan, and after three mishaps in multiple tanning booths, he is four shades darker than he had planned to be. Watching Ross get sprayed by his archenemies, the tanning nozzle, never gets old.The fact that his tan is painfully uneven makes it even more hilarious.

The one with the embryos

Ross mediates and judges a Jeopardy-style competition that is meant to test Rachel and Monica’s knowledge of Chandler and Joey — and vice versa. The audience gets a closer look at the complexities of the members of the group as they contemplate some truly adult milestones- Phoebe’s artificial insemination and eventual surrogacy of her brother’s children. Monika and Rachel lose their house to the boys in a bet.

The one with the proposal (Part 2)

Monica and Chandler go down on one knee to propose to each other. It was a proposal that showcased the way in which the series’ writers were able to create such a dynamic and heartfelt relationship between the two characters. Chandler's dialogue, “I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it. Then I realised the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be” to Monica, as she cries happy tears will just make you go aww! Mathew Perry delivers those lines with an immense amount of humanity and care, that made Monica and Chandler relationship #goals for the world.

