Fans Are Proud Of Shehnaaz Gill For Her 1st Appearance Post-Sidharth Shukla's Death

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left everyone in shock, and fans rallied behind Shehnaaz Gill, the late actor's rumoured girlfriend supported her during this tough time. Gill however never posted or commented about the Broken but Beautiful 3 actor's death. However, the reports state that she made her first appearance for the promotions of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh with her co-actor, Diljit Dosanjh and fans were overjoyed to see their favourite celebrity again.

Shehnaaz Gill's first appearance after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill from her first public appearance after the passing of Sidharth Shukla had become viral on social media on Friday. The actor stepped out for the promotion of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, which is all set to release on October 15. Diljit Dosanjh, who will star alongside Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious clip of the trio. The actors can be seen enacting a scene from the film with a humourous twist and giving the audience a hint about what to expect from it. The video ended with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa jokingly beating up Diljit Dosanjh. The hilarious video was the first time fans saw Gill after the death of her rumoured beau, and their happiness knew no bounds.

Fans headed to Twitter and Instagram to express their feelings after they saw Shehnaaz Gill in the Honsla Rakh promotional video. A fan mentioned they were proud of her and commended her for being a strong woman. They also mentioned that they could not wait for the world to see how talented she is.

Proud of you sweetheart @ishehnaaz_gill You’re such a strong woman & we stand by you. You rock in #HonslaRakh & I can’t wait for the world to witness your talent. Sending you lots of love ♥️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/2pDwOEz5gO — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) October 8, 2021

A netizen lauded the star and mentioned that she needs to make Sidharth Shukla proud, as she has a lot to do. They wrote, "Good to see that @ishehnaaz_gill is back! She needs to do a lot in life and make the one who has left more proud than ever! WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ". A fan also thanked Diljit for sharing the video and mentioned that they got emotional after seeing the actor.

Good to see that @ishehnaaz_gill is back! She needs to do a lot in life and make the one who has left more proud than ever!

WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) October 8, 2021

Shehnaaz my baby😭😭❤️❤️

Feeling so emosh right now, seeing u after soo long😭❤️

Thank u so much diljit sir, u dnt know what happiness u gave us shehnaazians😭❤️ — Shreya✨ (@Shivika_love) October 8, 2021

Another fan wished Gill the best and mentioned that they were proud of her. They wrote, "It's so good to c #ShehnaazGill back in action. So so proud of you Shehnaaz. May you succeed in all your ventures. Thank you Diljit for this reel." Other fans also replied to Diljit's post on Twitter and mentioned that they were in tears after seeing Shehnaaz in the promotional video of the duo's upcoming film.

It's so good to c #ShehnaazGill back in action 🥺. So so proud of you shehnaaz ❤. May you succeed in all your ventures . Thank you diljit for this reel — Preet Grewal 🧡 (@preetsidnaazian) October 8, 2021

So happy to see you #ShehnaazGill. I’m in actual tears. I can’t stop crying. Always there for you! #HonslaRakh — Vishal 🇨🇦 (@vizzy1980) October 8, 2021

Image: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh