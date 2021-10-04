Shehnaaz Gill To Resume Shoot For 'Honsla Rakh' Promotional Song

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is all set to resume work after remaining away from public glare post the final rites of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla. The actor will be shooting for a promotional song for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

Honsla Rakh is a much-anticipated Punjabi film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill. The film also marks Shehnaaz's first film as an actress. Earlier, the makers of the film had put on hold the shooting for the promotional song as Shehnaaz has been in a mourning state since the death of the Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill to resume shooting from October 7

According to Pinkvilla, the makers have now confirmed that Shehnaaz would be completing the shoot of a promotional song for the movie. As per sources from Tellychakkar, it is being revealed that Shehnaaz will be shooting with the unit on October 7. The film producer Diljit Thind said that he was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated about her. He further said that she is a thorough professional and that he is glad that Shehnaaz has agreed to shoot the promotional song. He said that the shoot will take place either in the UK or in India depending upon her visa.

Thind further appreciated Shehnaaz and said that in spite of going through a very difficult phase, she agreed to fulfil her professional commitment while agreeing to the fact that she is still grieving the loss and it must have taken a lot of courage for her to come back to the sets. The Honsla Rakh director said Shehnaaz is like family and they don't want to impose anything on her. He said that he just wants her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.

For the unversed, the popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away recently. Shehnaaz was very shocked by his untimely death and had shut herself from the outside world since. She has not yet posted or released a statement on the matter, but her fans have rallied behind her to support her in these hard times.

Honsla Rakh Trailer

Recently, the makers have released the hilarious trailer of Honsla Rakh which promises a rib-tickling family entertainer. The film will mark the first time Diljit and Shehnaaz share the screen together. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 15.

Watch the trailer here:

( Image: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill)