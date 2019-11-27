The Debate
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Injured; Fans On Twitter Trend #getwellsoonDevoleena

Television News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently injured herself on Bigg Boss 13. Here is how the netizens have been reacting to her injury. Read how they have been wishing her

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devoleena bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been receiving wishes on social media after the reports of her injury in the Bigg Boss 13 house came in. Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most followed Indian television reality shows which is aired on Colors TV. The show revolves around the concept of a number of people put together in a house which has no source of entertainment. The contestants are also expected to do a series of tasks in order to survive on the show. Bigg Boss 13 is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The show is followed by the netizens for the unexpected turn of events and for the drama that follows. The latest news has been about the injury of one of the contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Here is a look at how the fans have been wishing her quick recovery.

Bigg Boss 13 fans pray for Devoleena’s quick recovery

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got injured while she was performing a task. Her injury is reportedly severe. A doctor had allegedly visited the sets to check on her and has advised complete bed rest. In the past few episodes, Rashami Desai could be seen taking care of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to the report by a leading newspaper, she will not be able to participate in the tasks that will be given in the following week. There have also been rumours about her exit from the show owing to her injury. Ever since the news of her injury has come out, netizens have been showering her with love and wishes. The hashtag #getwellsoondevoleena was also trending on social media. Here is a look at how the fans have been wishing for her quick recovery.

Fans wish Devoleena:

Published:
