'Ramayan' Becomes Most-watched TV Show Globally; Fans Say 'It Is A Victory Of Our Nation'

Recently, it was reported that Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has broken the record of the most-watched TV series in the world. Take a look at how fans reacted.

To fight the Coronavirus, the Government of India also announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period. One of the measures includes re-run of shows like Ramayan that ‘acted as magnets’ earlier. However, it seems like the re-run of Ramayan is weaving magic on the audience once again, as the show has officially become one of the most-watched television shows in the world, to which fans had an unmissable reaction. Read details.

It was recently reported that Ramayan, which aired on television in the 80s, has now officially become the most-watched television series in the world. The officials at Doordarshan, on April 16, revealed through that the shows’ viewers have crossed 77 million viewers mark, smashing all the past viewership records. As per reports, The Big Bang Theory becomes the second most-watched television show with 18M viewers. Game of Thrones stands in third place, recording a viewership of nearly 17.4 Million. Take a look at how fans reacted:

