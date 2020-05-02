'Ramayan' Becomes Most-watched TV Show Globally; Fans Say 'It Is A Victory Of Our Nation'

To fight the Coronavirus, the Government of India also announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period. One of the measures includes re-run of shows like Ramayan that ‘acted as magnets’ earlier. However, it seems like the re-run of Ramayan is weaving magic on the audience once again, as the show has officially become one of the most-watched television shows in the world, to which fans had an unmissable reaction. Read details.

It was recently reported that Ramayan, which aired on television in the 80s, has now officially become the most-watched television series in the world. The officials at Doordarshan, on April 16, revealed through that the shows’ viewers have crossed 77 million viewers mark, smashing all the past viewership records. As per reports, The Big Bang Theory becomes the second most-watched television show with 18M viewers. Game of Thrones stands in third place, recording a viewership of nearly 17.4 Million. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

Fans react

Thanks @DDNational

Bcz of your telecast of #Ramayana the today's Generation came to know abt the Real Truth behind #AgniPariksha of Mata #sita

From Many decades People thought wrong message about Ramayan & Agni Parikhsha of Mata Sita.

some evils have intentionally did this. pic.twitter.com/S66nkQU6Il — 🚩An🇮🇳Army BRAT🚩 #अमन_पंडित (@TheAMANPANDIT) April 18, 2020

You deserve this respect. Today it is once again proven that India is a true World Leader. If re telecast of a series of Hindu culture can take India to new heights, then if we all follow our culture no one can stop us from becoming a Global leader in all terms. @sudhirchaudhary. — newIndia (@1Abhijeet2) May 1, 2020

This is a victory of us, victory of our nation. Thanks to shri Ramanand Sagar and team to create this masterpiece for us. Thanks to all the actors who have totally justified their roles and made us mesmerized by their acting skills.We felt like we are reliving that ERA. #Ramayan — Sheel Vora 🇮🇳 (@sheel47) May 1, 2020

Most popular Western tv show big bang theory and game of thrones has recorded highest trp around 18 million and 17.4 million respectively.



And Ramayan re-run recorded 77 million impression its world records#जय_श्रीराम#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/DOWqtCkHPl — 👑Anil Bhatt 👑 (@anilbhatt25) May 2, 2020

