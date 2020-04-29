Hrithik, Radhika Would Be Perfect As Ram, Sita If 'Ramayan' Was Created For The Big Screen

Ramayan is one of the iconic shows of Indian television and its re-run amid the lockdown has been hugely popular among viewers. If Bollywood created this epic mythological drama, it would be a huge multi-starrer. Here is a look at the actors who could essay the role of the iconic characters on celluloid.

Hrithik Roshan As Ram

The character of Lord Ram is about being righteousness and Hrithik Roshan could be the perfect face to pull off the character.

Image Credits: Arun Govil & Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Radhika Apte as Sita

Radhika Apte is known for her unconventional and out of the box roles and will be perfect to play Sita.

Image Credits: dipikachikhliatopiwala & Radhika Apte Instagram

Rajinikanth as Raavan

No other actor can play the role of Raavan than the Thalaiva himself. The evil and twisted character of Raavan would be played perfectly by Rajinikanth.

Image Credits: rawan_arvind_trivedi & Rajinikanth Instagram

Sonu Sood as Hanuman

The mighty Hanuman can be played perfectly by Sonu Sood. The Dabangg actor has the physique and acting skills required to pull off the character with ease.

Image Credits: Vindu Dara Singh & Salman Khan Instagram

Rajkummar Rao as Laxman

The soft-spoken nature of Rajkummar Rao will be put up to great use in the portrayal of Lord Ram’s brave, loyal brother.

Image Credits: sunil_lahri_fanpage & Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Vibhishan

Anil Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and he has proved that with his roles over the years. He is the first choice to play one of the wisest characters in the saga.

Image Credits: pk_vichaar & Anil Kapoor Instagram

Sanjay Dutt as Kumbhakaran

For anyone who has seen Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath will know for sure that he is the right person to play the sleeping giant. It would be interesting to see Sanjay Dutt with his evil smile as Kumbhakaran

Image Credits: ramayan_world & Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Hema Malini as Kaikeyi

The wife of Dashrath played a key role in sending Rama to exile. Hema Malini has not played many negative characters in her career that is why it would be interesting to see her as an antagonist in the saga.

Image Credits: memic.topping & Hema Malini Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan as Dashrath

To play the king of Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan is an ideal choice. He is the perfect authoritative figure who stands for love, power and dignity.

Image Credits: _valmiki_ramayan_ & Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

